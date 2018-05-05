Marte’s inside-the-park home run powers Pirates past Brewers

Starling Marte’s inside-the-park home run in the fifth inning proved to be the difference in Pittsburgh’s 6-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in the series opener at Miller Park on Friday night.

Corey Dickerson and David Freese also homered for Pittsburgh as the Pirates put an end to their four game losing streak.

Rookie Nick Kingham, who took a perfect game into the 7th inning against the Cardinals in his debut last week, pitched into the sixth inning against the Brewers last night to earn the win.

Junior Guerra (2-2) gave up five runs in five innings of work to take the loss for the Brewers.

Manny Pina and Domingo Santana homered in the loss. The home run for Santana was his first of the season as the Brewers dropped to 19-14.

Game two of the series is today.