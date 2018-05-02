May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and the State Patrol wants Wisconsin riders to stay safe on the roads.

Over 535,000 Wisconsin residents hold a motorcycle permit and as warmer temperatures hit the state, many riders are expected to take to the roads.

Transportation safety director David Pabst says drivers need to remember that motorcycles can be surprisingly hard to see. “We encourage everyone to always look twice before proceeding through an intersection because that motorcycle could be there one second and the next second you’d be able to see it.”

Riders are reminded to wear all their gear, all the time, including visible and protective equipment, and to make sure they’re properly licensed to be riding a motorcycle.

Pabst says motorcyclists should consider taking a skills course before hitting the roads this spring. “I have my license but before I get back on the road I plan on taking a course just to brush up on my skills.” Motorcyclists earn a skills test waiver they use to obtain their Class M license if they take a WisDOT approved motorcycle safety course.