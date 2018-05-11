Milwaukee County may hold recreational marijuana referendum

A ballot question on recreational marijuana in Milwaukee County is a step closer, after the county board’s judiciary committee unanimously endorsed a referendum proposal on Thursday. Twenty-three people spoke in favor, only one against the proposal.

“I have severe nerve damage, and I can get all the morphine I want, but I can’t get cannabis,” one man told the committee. “I’m a felon because I grew 2 marijuana plants in my closet,” a woman told the panel.

County Supervisor John Weishan is proposing the referendum, to send a message to state lawmakers in Madison. “What this is, is to create the momentum, so we get people in Madison to actually do their job, and so something for the state of Wisconsin,” Weishan said.

Republican legislative leaders, along with Governor Scott Walker and Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel, have said they oppose legalization.