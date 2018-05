Morales did not take questions.Brown, in a statement on Twitter, said he would take legal action against the Milwaukee Police Department.”Black men shouldn’t have to have their guard up and instantly be on the defensive when seeing a police officer, but it’s our reality and a real problem. There must be mutual respect and both sides have to figure out how to accomplish this,” Brown wrote.

The Milwaukee Bucks also issued a statement supporting Brown.

“The abuse and intimidation that Sterling experienced at the hands of Milwaukee Police was shameful and inexcusable. Sterling has our full support as he shares his story and takes action to provide accountability,” the statement read.

Brown was not charged.