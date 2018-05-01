Milwaukee police warn paintball shooters

Social media may be responsible for paintball shootings across Milwaukee. Police Sergeant Melissa Franckowiak said there have been 65 reported since Thursday. She said “a group of kids” are driving around the city, shooting at each other, as well as other people.

Rapper “21-Savage” apparently issued a social media challenge he called “Guns Down, Paintballs Up” in an effort to stop gun shootings. Instead, he’s sparked injurious paintball shootings across the country.

“We are concerned that with the frequency of these, and during the nighttime hours, that somebody’s going to mistake these paintball guns for real guns,” Franckowiak warned. “There is a potential for you being shot and possibly killed by someone who thinks you’re robbing them.”