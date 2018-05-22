Milwaukee police will release video of Bucks player’s arrest

Milwaukee police are ready to release body-cam video, of the January arrest of Bucks player Sterling Brown. Assistant Police Chief Michael Brunson braced church-goers for that Sunday. “I’m going to be honest with you, we’re going to need your support, during the challenges,” Brunson said.

The video purportedly shows police using a stun-gun on Brown without provocation. Mayor Tom Barrett has seen it, and said it’s concerning. “I’m going to let the release of that speak for itself, but yes, I definately have concerns after viewing that video,” the mayor said.

Brown was arrested — officers said his Mercedes was parked across two handicapped parking spaces.