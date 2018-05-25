More people to travel for Memorial Day, says AAA

The Memorial Day Weekend is here, and if you’re travelling for vacation, you won’t be alone.

AAA says 811,000 people will be out on Wisconsin roads this weekend, a 5 percent increase from last year. Another 44,000 will be travelling by plane.

Spokesman Nick Jarmuz says travelers will find some good deals, despite higher gas prices. “Average hotel rates, average vehicle rental fees, car rental fees are down compared to last year. That’s helping people out.”

Jarmuz says if you’re taking a flight to your vacation destination, make sure you know how to get through security. “It’s always a good idea to check ahead to make sure that you’re aware of what you can and can’t bring with you, what the procedures are going to be at the airport.”

Above all else, Jarmuz says to have fun, take it easy, and remember you’re on vacation. “Just make sure that you’re prepared, pack a lot of patience, and stay as safe as you can on the road.”