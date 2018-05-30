MPS to cut admin, not teachers to balance budget

More money will be going to teachers in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Public Schools Board has approved a budget that returns $11.6 million to teachers and classrooms. That funding cut had been proposed earlier this year by former superintendent Darienne Driver who was trying to find savings to patch an estimated 30 million dollar deficit.

Acting superintendent Keith Posley says there will be no cuts in the classroom even, even though it spends slightly less than last year. Posley says there will be cuts in administration. “I want them to know that we put children first.”

The district will instead lay off 32 administrative employees in order not to fire any teachers. Posley says the cuts are part of a massive reorganization of the district’s central office. “We’re on the right road, headed in the right direction, but we need to make growth and make growth fast.”

Milwaukee public schools expect to deal with declining enrollment and large budget deficits for years to come.