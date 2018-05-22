New accusations made against Catholic priest

A second man says he was sexually abused by a retired Madison-area Catholic priest. The accuser stepped forward after news broke of criminal charges against Father William Nolan. The retired priest is charged in Jefferson County with six counts of felony child sexual assault.

Prosecutors allege that abuse occurred while Nolan was at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson. Investigators there said the now 25-year-old victim came forward last month, driven by concerns that there might be additional victims of Nolan. The new accuser said he was an adult when he claims Nolan assaulted him in 2009. Janesville police confirm they investigated Nolan in 2015, but no charges resulted.