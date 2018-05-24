NFL owners approve anthem policy

NFL owners on Wednesday, approved a new policy aimed at eliminating National Anthem protests. The league will permit players to stay in the locker room during the “National Anthem”, but requires them to stand if they decide to come onto the field.

The NFL Players Association said it wasn’t consulted about the new policy and plans to challenge any changes that violate the collective bargaining agreement.

San Francisco 49ers CEO, Jed York, said he abstained from the vote because he wasn’t comfortable with a process that didn’t involve the players.