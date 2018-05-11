Nicholson and Vukmir to make their cases at Republican convention

The two Republican candidates for US Senate are getting ready to make their cases to the state party at this weekend’s GOP Convention in Milwaukee.

State senator Leah Vukmir says voters can be assured she’s already prepared to get things done in Washington. “They’re looking for a strong, proven, consistent leader who’s going to get to Washington and hit the ground running.”

Vukmir says she wants to bring the work she’s done in Madison to the floor in Washington. “I want to continue regulatory reform, tax reform. I want to work on immigration reform.”

Candidate Kevin Nicholson says he wants to shake up the status quo and get things done. “There’s way too many people that are willing to simply push those problems down the road, say they’re part of a system and this is what you simply have to do.”

He says that means going against party leadership, if he has to. “Solve the problems, do the right thing while I’m there, and if the people of Wisconsin say ‘Hey, that’s great, tough medicine, we don’t want you any more’ they can bring me back home and that’s fine.”

Republicans will be picking their choice in candidate this weekend at the state GOP convention, but voters will have to wait until August to cast their own votes in the partisan primary.