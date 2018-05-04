Nicholson not backing off comments

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson is drawing fire, from military veterans. He’s not backing off.

The former U-S Marine refusing to back down, from questioning the “cognitive thought process” of veterans who identify as Democrats, and claiming the Democratic Party has “rejected the Consitution.”

Nicholson is also drawing criticism from Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, one of nine who signed a letter to Nicholson demanding that he apologize to state Senator Leah Vukmir, for inferring that she didn’t respect his service in the Marines.

GOP primary voters will decide whether Vukmir or Nicholson face Senator Tammy Baldwin in November.