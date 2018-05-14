No voter fraud found in Project Veritas-sourced footage

The Attorney General’s office has closed a voter fraud investigation.

The Journal Sentinel is reporting that Attorney General Brad Schimel has officially closed an investigation into possible voter fraud in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election. That complaint was filed by the right wing activist group Project Veritas following an undercover investigation of Democrat organizer Scott Foval.

State investigators could not find any evidence of wrongdoing in any of the evidence submitted by Veritas.

Schimel reopened the investigation after Project Veritas leader James O’Keefe threatened to investigate the A-G and push him out of office.