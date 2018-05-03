Not guilty plea in Wisconsin Rapids homicide

Bond is a million dollars, for a Wisconsin Rapids man charged with killing another man at the victim’s workplace. Gary Bohman pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the death of 39-year-old Christopher Race on March 24th.

The 59-year-old Bohman told police that he called 911 after he went into Higher Grounds Bakery and Coffee and found Race lying on the ground.

But, according to court documents, investigators said surveillance footage from the bakery shows Bohman getting up and shooting Race once in the stomach before leaving.

No motive has been established, but Race was married to Bohman’s ex-wife.

