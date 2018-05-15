Google+

Oshkosh, Whitewater earn spots in NCAA D-3 Baseball Tournament Field

For the 12th straight season, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) will be represented by multiple teams in the NCAA Division III Baseball Championship after University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and UW-Whitewater received bids into this year’s championship.

The teams earned two of the 18 at-large spots into the 58-team field.  UW-Oshkosh (31-8) will compete in a regional hosted by College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota.  The Titans, who are making their league-leading 25th NCAA appearance, and first since 2008, will open against Bethel University (Minn.) (32-9).  Oshkosh won national titles in 1985 and 1994.

UW-Whitewater (31-6) is making its 11th straight appearance and 21st overall with national championships in 2005 and 2014.  The Warhawks will participate in a regional hosted by the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in Sauget, Illinois.  The Warhawks will face Monmouth College (Illinois) (28-12-2) in their first game.

Both regionals follow a double-elimination format and begin on May 17.  Winners of the eight regional tournaments will qualify for the NCAA D-3 Championship at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton, May 25-30.

The 2018 Championships mark the final season that the event will be held at Fox Cities Stadium.

 


