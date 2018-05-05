Packers release Vogel, paves the way for Scott

The Green Bay Packers selected punter J.K. Scott out of Alabama in the fifth round of the NFL Draft last Saturday and now appear to have paved the way for him to be the teams punter on opening day by releasing Justin Vogel.

The Packers granted Vogel’s request for a release after he saw the writing on the wall.

When a team used a 5th round pick on a punter, it’s a given that Scott was going to unseat Vogel for the job.

Vogel did finish seventh in the NFL with a 41.6-yard net average. That was a team-record as well as the first time a Packers punter finished in the league’s top 10 since Jon Ryan in 2007. It shouldn’t take Vogel long to find a job.