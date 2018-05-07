Packers sign six draft picks

One day following the end of the Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp, the team announced the signing of eight players, including six of this years draft picks.

Missouri wide receiver J’Mon Moore is the highest of the draft picks to sign. He was picked in the 4th round.

Fifth round selections Cole Madison (G-Washington State) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (WR-South Florida) signed deals with the Packers. So did sixth round selection Equanimeous St. Brown (WR-Notre Dame) and seventh round selections James Looney (DT-California) and Kendall Donnerson (LB-Southeast Missouri).

The Packers also signed a pair of undrafted free agents today, Greer Martini (LB-Notre Dame) and Ryan Smith (TE-Miami/Ohio).

Both rookie free agent signees participated in the Packers rookie orientation camp this past weekend.