Peralta’s Major League debut is one to remember

Freddy Peralta took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning of his Major League debut, helping lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-3 win over the Colorado Rockies in Denver on Sunday.

Peralta set a Milwaukee rookie record with 13 strikeouts in his first big league win.

Jesus Aguilar and Travis Shaw homered for the Brewers as they took three of four games in the series. The Brewers improved to 24-17 win the win with stops at Arizona and Minnesota ahead.

Colorado starter Jon Gray fanned 10 but gave up six runs over 5 1/3 innings to take the loss. Tony Wolters and David Dahl clubbed home runs for the Rockies, who have now lost five of their last six games.

Peralta struck out five of the first six batters he faced. He was only the fifth pitcher since 1908 to strike out at least 13 batters in his major league debut.

Peralta became the 22nd pitcher used by the Brewers this season. He also became the eighth different pitcher to start a game for the Brewers, after the team had 13 pitchers start games all of last year.

The Brewers have improved to 33-19 on Mother’s Day, the best mark in the majors.

The Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight. Junior Guerra (2-3, 3.09) goes for the Brewers. Left handed pitcher Patrick Corbin (4-0, 2.12) pitches for the Diamondbacks.