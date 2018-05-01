Pirus pleads guilty to wife’s murder

A Madison man accused of blowing up his home to hide the murder of his wife, pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree intentional homicide in her death.

The guilty plea from 59-year-old Steven Pirus carries a sentence of life in prison. The remainder of the counts were dismissed, but entered into the record.

When asked by Judge Nicholas McNamara if he understood that a guilty plea means he murdered his wife, Pirus said that he did.

Prosecutors said Pirus disconnected the gas line to the dryer, which caused the explosion September 13th of last year, as he attempted to hide the murder of 50-year-old Lee Anne Pirus.

Investigators said her body could have been in the home “for weeks, if not months,” according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval.

A judge will determine later this summer whether or not Steven Pirus will ever be eligible for release from prison and extended supervision.

WIBA