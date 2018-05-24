Police: Fox Crossing officer fatally shoots man with knife

Fox Crossing police say a man with a knife was shot and killed by an officer in Fritse Park on Wednesday afternoon. Police say they received multiple calls that a man was acting erratically with a knife and approaching people in the park.

They say one officer fired shots and the man died at the scene. The shooting happened on the Trestle Trail bridge. No police officers were hurt.

The officer who shot the man has been placed on administrative leave. That’s the department’s policy. The state Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the case.

The Trestle Trail was the scene of another deadly shooting just over three years ago. A gunman randomly killed three people on May 3, 2015.

Thirty-one-year-old Adam Bentdahl of Appleton, 33-year-old Jon Stoffel of Neenah, and Stoffel’s 11-year-old daughter Olivia were murdered. The 27-year-old gunman then killed himself.

Jon Stoffel’s wife Erin was shot three times and survived.

WHBY