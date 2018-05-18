Priest charged in sexual abuse of altar boy

Shocking allegations have led to the arrest of a Catholic priest by Fort Atkinson police. Police Chief Adrian Bump said Thursday that Father William Nolan is accused of sexually assaulting an altar boy. “We were able to document or identify that the assaults occurred over a 5 year period, 2006 through 2010. The assaults are in excess of 100 times.”

Prosecutors say it happened while Nolan was at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Bump said the now 25-year-old victim came forward last month, driven by a concern. “A concern that there may be other kids out there that were assaulted.”

At this point there are no other known victims.

According to the Diocese of Madison, Nolan retired from full-time duties in 2007, and St. Joseph’s was his last assignment.

He faces six charges and is due in court June 6th.