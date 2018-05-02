Prosecutors: driver who killed man was going 102 mph

A Dane County judge set a $10,000 cash bail for a 19-year-old man accused of speeding down a residential street in Madison, killing a pedestrian and seriously injuring his wife while the couple were walking their dog.

Benjamin Cortes is accused of driving in excess of 100 m.p.h. when he lost control of his car and ran into Greg and Patty Nametz. Greg Nametz died at the scene, and Patty Nametz remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Prosecutors argued for a $50,000 cash bond, say that Cortes admission that he was a daily marijuana user and that officers found he had nearly $5,000 in cash with him made Cortes a flight risk.

Prosecutors said that data from Cortes’ car indicated he was traveling at 102 m.p.h. at the time of the crash.

Cortes attorney, however, said that Cortes has strong family ties in Madison and had been working two jobs in excess of 70 hours per week.

WIBA