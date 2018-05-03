Racine Co. Sheriff: child porn case most heinous he’s ever seen

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaeling calls it the most heinous case he’s ever seen — a 39-year-old man accused of storing more than a dozen images and videos of child pornography and torture on his computer.

“We’re talking about children as young as one years old, perhaps even younger, that are being sodomized, beaten, sexually assaulted,” Schmaeling said.

Jason Morrison is being held on a quarter million dollars bond. Schmaeling believes the investigation will find evidence of more criminal activity.

“This particular pedophile has shocked the conscience of every one of my team members,” Schmaeling said. “This individual is the reason we have county jails, and the reason we have prisons.”