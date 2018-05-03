Rain ends major wildfire conditions

Spring showers and storms have pushed across the state over the past 24 hours, helping soak parched areas and cut down on fire risks.

Most of the state is now under low to moderate fire conditions, with parts of northwest Wisconsin still showing high fire risk.

Parts of western Wisconsin were under extreme fire risk and red flag warnings earlier this week, and Governor Walker declared a state of emergency on Tuesday.

The DNR reminds people to check with local fire departments before getting burning permits. You can see your local fire risk online at the DNR’s Fire Restrictions page.