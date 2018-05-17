Reports: Budenholzer to take over as Bucks head coach

According to multiple reports, the Milwaukee Bucks have reached an agreement with Mike Budenholzer to become the 16th head coach in franchise history.

The deal was first reported by ESPN, which said Budenholzer’s deal will cover four years.

The 48-year-old Budenholzer was one of two finalists, along with San Antonio Spurs assistant Ettore Messina, to be interviews a second time by Bucks G.M. Jon Horst as well as the Bucks ownership team.

Budenholzer will replace Joe Prunty, who coached the Bucks for 37 games as well as this years playoffs, following the dismissal of Jason Kidd in January. The Bucks finished seventh in the East this past season (44-38). They fell to Boston in seven games in the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Budenholzer spent the last five seasons with Atlanta, leading the Hawks to the playoffs four times. The Hawks won 60 games in the 2014-’15 season, earning Budenholzer the NBA’s Coach of the Year award.

Budenholzer left Atlanta with two years and $14 million remaining on his contract. The decision was mutual.

With Budenholzer in the fold, the Bucks will have to decide if they want to re-sign Jabari Parker. He played in the final 31 games after rebounding from a major knee injury.