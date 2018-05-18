Royal Facebook post harvests password clues

A royal Facebook post could be trying to figure out your password clues.

The post encourages users to make up ‘noble’ sounding names using pieces like the name of your first pet, a grandparent’s name, and the name of the street you grew up on. State consumer protection director Michelle Reinen says those sorts of things are used for protecting your banking info or passwords.

“That can certainly lead to a form of identity theft. Otherwise it’s really giving the scam artists who could be behind this targeted information to use in a future scam.”

She says that people should think about what they’re posting, and who is going to be seeing it. “How important is it to you to participate to find out what your Royal Wedding name might be or your guest name? It has no future value so I would just leave it alone.”

Reinen says the best thing to do is simply chuckle at whatever silly name you get, but don’t share it.