Schimel clarifies memo on CBD oil

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel is clarifying a memo on CBD oil and industrial hemp. The oil can be used to treat seizures. Schimel said there are products being sold in Wisconsin that are not FDA approved.

“There have been parents who have purchased this if their kids have seizure disorders, and their kids have ended up getting high because of the CBD oil.”

A recent DOJ memo caused some confusion, but Schimel says farmers who are in compliance should be able to sell their hemp, and any products made from it will be legal.

“The only way to produce industrial hemp in American legally, and market its products, is to follow the rule set forth in the 2014 farm bill.”

Hundreds of Wisconsin farmers have applied for new state licenses that would allow them to grow industrial hemp, from which CBD can be processed.

“What’s out there right now, it’s kind of a buyer beware market,” said Schimel. He said Wisconsin CBD oil products will be safe if the new law’s rules are followed. It’s good news for farmers.