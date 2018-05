The Monona-Grove School Board has voted to keep “To Kill a Mockingbird” as part of the curriculum taught in the Dane County district’s schools.

The vote Wednesday followed a series of meeting held since late last year, when a family in the district asked to have it removed. The classic Harper Lee novel, which includes dozens of racial slurs, was published in 1960.

The plot involves the trial of a black man accused of raping and beating a white woman.

WIBA