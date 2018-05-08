Senator Lena Taylor removed from Joint Finance Committee

A Milwaukee Democrat has been removed from a powerful state legislative committee. A statement from state Senator Lena Taylor says she was removed from the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee after “a complaint was made by a disgruntled employee, who was both unable and, in some instances unwilling to meet the requirements of the Madison based position.”

Taylor was involved in a recent dispute with a Milwaukee bank teller, and has admitted calling the bank employee a racial epithet.

Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling has appointed another Milwaukee Democrat, Senator LaTonya Johnson, as Taylor’s replacement on the budget panel.