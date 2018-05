A citizen helped Sheboygan Police flush out the Deland Park Toilet Clogger.

Sgt. Joel Kuszynski says for over a year there have been numerous incidents of property damage at the Community Center. It involved a toilet being clogged with a plastic soda bottle, causing damage and driving up labor costs to remove the clog.

On Sunday police arrested a 33 year old man for the damage. He was identified by a tip provided by a citizen.

The district attorney’s office is now deciding charges.

WHBL