Sheriff says man was fatally shot in front of his sons

Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas has identified the victim and the suspect in a fatal weekend shooting in the village of Almond. According to Lukas, 45-year-old Donald Brewer was shot to death on the front porch of his home, and the shooting was witnessed Brewer’s two sons, ages 12 and 14.

The man who allegedly shot Brewer, 31-year-old Steven Breneman, was captured about an hour after the shooting early Saturday. Lukas said that while the investigation continues, it appears the shooting was over allegations of marital infidelity. Breneman is being held on a charge of first degree intentional homicide, and is expected in court early this week.

WDUX