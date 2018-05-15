Sign up now for child tax rebate

Wisconsin parents can start signing up for a special 100 dollar per child tax rebate.

Revenue Secretary Richard Chandler says the special rebate is open to all parents who had dependents on their 2017 taxes. The rebate is technically a rebate on the the state sales tax. “We assume any parent of a child will have paid at least $100 in sales tax.”

Chandler says they’ve got a special website devoted to signing up, at ChildTaxRebate.wi.gov. “There’s a very simple form for people to fill out and that gets the rebate on its way.” The form is there to verify that your child is both a resident of Wisconsin and a US Citizen.

“You just need your Social Security number, your spouse’s Social Security number if you’re married, and for the child you just need their name, their Social Security number, date of birth,” says Chandler. That rebate will be sent to you by either direct deposit or a physical check to your address.

You’ll have to sign up before June 2 to qualify.