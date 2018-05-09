Six Badgers receive All-Big Ten awards

The Big Ten Conference awarded six Wisconsin Badgers Big Ten honors on Wednesday, the most the program has ever had in a single season.

Senior Kelsey Jenkins was named to the All-Big Ten first team, senior Brooke Wyderski and Freshman Haley Hestekin were named to the All-Big Ten second team, while Hestekin and fellow freshman Taylor Johnson earned spots on the All-Freshman team. Sophomre Kaitlyn Menz was named to the All-Defensive team and senior Samantha Arents was recognized as the team’s Big Ten Sportsmanship honoree.

Jenkins earned a spot on the All-Big Ten first team for the third time in her career. The senior standout finished the regular season first in the league in batting average (.420) and on-base percentage (.578). Her stellar on-base percentage also ranks fifth nationally. The second baseman also racked up a team-high 42 runs, 55 hits, and 44 walks this season. She is the program’s all-time leader in career runs (179) and walks (180) and has started in every game in her for years as a Badger. Jenkins was also named Justin’s World of Softball Big Ten Player of the Year.

The Badgers host the Big Ten Women’s softball Tournament starting Thursday at Goodman Diamond. Wisconsin (27-10, 11-9 Big Ten) finished 7th in league play and will face Purdue in the opening round at 11 a.m. Thursday.