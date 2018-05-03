Google+

Soccer returns to Miller Park this summer

The Milwaukee Brewers announced Thursday that Miller Park will play host to an international soccer match between C.F. Pachuca and Cub Leon on Wednesday, July 11 (7:30 p.m.).  Both teams represent Liga MX, the top-level of soccer in Mexico, with Landon Donovan bringing plenty of star power to Milwaukee as a member of Club Leon.

Tickets to the match go on sale to the public on Friday, May 11 (10 a.m. CT).  Fans can visit Brewers.com/soccer to purchase tickets.

This even will mark the third professional soccer match ever played at Miller Park.


