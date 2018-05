Two Republicans are moving forward after winning primaries on Tuesday.

State Representative Andre Jacque will face Democrat Caleb Frostman for the 1st Senate race.

Lodi karate school owner Jon Plumer will take on Democrat Ann Groves Lloyd for the 42nd Assembly District.

Both seats were left vacant after Governor Walker appointed State Senator Frank Lasee and state Assemblyman Keith Ripp to state administration positions. The general election for both seats is June 12.