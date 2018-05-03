St. Norbert College adding men’s volleyball

St. Norbert College will add men’s volleyball as an intercollegiate varsity sport for the 2019-20 school year. Men’s volleyball will bring the total of varsity sports at St. Norbert to 23 and will be the 12th men’s sport added to St. Norbert athletics offerings. The men’s volleyball season traditionally runs from January through April.

An emerging sport at the NCAA Division III level, 94 institutions sponsored men’s volleyball during the 2018 season, with at least nine schools adding it for the 2019 campaign. The NCAA Division III men’s volleyball tournament had a 12-team field this past season. Teams are allowed to compete on 22 regular-season dates.

The St. Norbert men’s volleyball program will be an associate member of the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference, which consists of 12 colleges and universities in Wisconsin and Illinois. Aurora University, Benedictine University, Concordia University of Wisconsin, Dominican University, Lakeland University, Marian University and Milwaukee School of Engineering competed for the NACC men’s volleyball championship this spring. Illinois Institute of Technology is joining the NACC in 2018-19, while Concordia University Chicago will also add men’s volleyball next year.

St. Norbert College Athletic Tim Bald said the process of hiring a full-time coach who will supervise both the St. Norbert men’s and women’s programs is underway.