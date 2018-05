The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled to protect burial sites. A deadlocked 3-3 decision allows an appeals court ruling to stand. Justice Daniel Kelly withdrew from the case of Wingra Redi-Mix’s years-long effort to dig up Native American effigy mounds within its Dane County quarry.

The three-sentence opinion offers no legal analysis or explanation, doesn’t explain why Kelly withdrew, or which justices voted to uphold or overturn that lower court ruling.