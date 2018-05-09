Suter powers Brewers past Indians (AUDIO)

Brent Suter tossed 4 2/3 innings of two-run ball after coming in for injured starter Wade Miley, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 3-2 win over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night at Miller Park.

Suter also helped himself with a 430+foot blast to dead center field off of AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber.

Kluber (5-2) allowed three runs on five hits over six innings. He also served up a two-run homer to Travis Shaw and has now allowed eight homers over his last four games.

Suter entered the game with one out in the first after Wade Miley suffered a strained right oblique. He allowed five hits, including a pair of solo home runs to Jose Ramirez and Francisco Lindor, striking out five. He helped hand the Indians their fourth straight loss.

Suter made a diving catch of a bunt attempt in front of the plate by Kluber in the second inning. He threw from his seat to double off Brandon Guyer at second base for an inning-ending double play.

Josh Hader pitched the final two innings, striking out three, to earn his fifth save.

Before the game, the Brewers sent struggling Eric Sogard to AAA Colorado Springs and called up Nick Franklin from AA Biloxi. But Franklin left the game in the fourth inning with a leg injury. He could be headed for the DL.

The Brewers and Indians play the second and final game of their series at Miller Park at noon today. Junior Guerra (2-2) pitches for the Brewers. Carlos Carrasco (4-1) goes for the Indians.

AUDIO: Brent Suter on his home run off of Corey Kluber :18

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on who takes Wade Miley’s spot in the rotation :15