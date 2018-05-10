Testin believes CBD issue will be resolved

A Wisconsin legislator is confident farmers and processors will be able to go forward with their first industrial hemp crop since 1937.

State Senator Patrick Testin (R-Stevens Point) met with Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel, state agriculture officials, and Rob Richard from Farm Bureau on Wednesday. They discussed an enforcement memo from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, which states that anyone possessing the hemp-derived CBD oil could be prosecuted.

Testin said they made their case as to why the production of CBD oil would be allowed under both the state’s industrial hemp law, and the 2014 federal Farm Bill. He left the meeting confident that anyone who participates in the industrial hemp pilot program and produces CBD oil will be able to produce, market, and consume the extract.

Talking with @RoseSchmidtTv from @WISCTV_News3 about industrial hemp and CBD oil. @RepJesseKremer and I have intended all along that our Farm Freedom Act would enable people to process CBD oil under the hemp pilot program which was enabled b the federal Farm Bill. @WIFarmBureau pic.twitter.com/fqwIAixxts — Sen. Patrick Testin (@SenatorTestin) May 9, 2018

“We have assurances from the Attorney General himself that this is going to be an issue that is addressed within the next day or so,” he said.

Brownfield