Toddler killed in Portage fire mourned

A candlelight vigil was held in Portage Monday night, near the scene of a Sunday morning fire that killed a 21 month old boy. Chad Lawless is the father of the young victim, named Damien. He told WKOW-TV he couldn’t make it to his son in time. “The only thing that was going through my head was . . . ‘I gotta save my son. I gotta save my son.'”

Fire inspector Craig Ratz told the Portage Daily Register that the fire at the Ram Hotel Apartments was started by the boy’s four year-old sister, who was playing with matches. “He was the most lovable little boy you would ever set your eyes on,” Lawless told WKOW. “He was so happy, loved everybody.”

The Red Cross has been assisting residents who were displaced by the fire.

WIBA