Twenty injured when semi strikes school bus

Twenty people were injured, four seriously, when a semi crashed into a school bus on the shoulder of I39/90 near Lodi on Wednesday morning. Sergeant Greg Jensweld with the State Patrol says the semi driver had reportedly been driving erratically.

“We were looking for it, but the crash happened first,” Jensweld said. The semi struck the rear of the bus. Jensweld said an investigation should tell more.

Two people were airlifted from the scene. The bus, coming from a private school in Milwaukee on its way to the Wisconsin Dells for a field trip, had 26 students on board, five chaperones and a bus driver.