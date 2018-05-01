Two bodies found at Winnebago County house fire

Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies said Tuesday that they found the bodies of two people, after a house fire in the Town of Clayton.

Firefighting crews were called to the 3300 block of Breezewood Lane around 7:00 a.m., and were initially told that two people were unaccounted for in the burning house.

The sheriff’s department later announced that they were looking for 35-year-old Jeremy Wallenfang.

Until the bodies are positively identified, the alert for Wallenfang will remain active. However investigators said they’re not actively searching for him, and they don’t have any leads.

WHBY