US Supreme Court makes ruling in Epic case

Verona-based Epic Systems is at the heart of a Supreme Court decision affecting employee rights.

In a 5-4 decision on Monday, the US Supreme Court ruled that employees can be held to arbitration agreements in their employment contracts as opposed to bringing disputes to the court system. The case is one of several involving workers rights that was argued in front of the court this session.

A former Epic employee had brought a dispute about overtime pay to federal court despite signing an arbitration clause.

Critics of the decision say it will weaken worker rights for the benefit of corporations.