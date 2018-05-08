UPDATE: Stolen Virgin Mary statue recovered

UPDATE: Wausau police say they’ve recovered a statue of the Virgin Mary that was stolen from a church this weekend.

Police say that suspects in the case cooperated with officers and returned the statue. The statue is now waiting in police evidence and will be returned to St Mary’s Catholic Church on Tuesday.

=======

Wausau police are investigating the theft of a statue of the Virgin Mary from outside a church.

The five foot tall concrete statue was stolen from St. Mary’s Catholic Church sometime between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Lieutenant Nathan Cihlar says it looks like the state was taken cleanly from the pedestal it was resting on. “We didn’t find remnants of it nearby so we’re certainly hoping it can be returned in good order without damage.”

Father Aaron Huberfeld says they would just like to have the statue back. “If this statue can come back safely to us, we’re all open to forgiveness, we’re open to conversion of heart. That’s the most important thing, not only for us, but also the people who did this.”

Police are looking at surveillance footage from the area to spot exactly who took the statue, and Cihlar says they’ve got some leads already.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the Wausau Police Department at 715-261-7800.