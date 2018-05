Governor Scott Walker touted the future Foxconn holds for Wisconsin students, during a stop in Racine on Monday. “There are students in school right now . . . precisely because they want to work at Foxconn and Foxconn related companies.

Walker was at CNH/CASE Industrial to announce that Foxconn has chosen 28 companies to build its factory complex in Racine County, 27 of them based in Wisconsin.

Foxconn said the contracts are worth $100 million, and will create 800 direct and indirect jobs.