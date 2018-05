Governor Scott Walker has appointed a new Secretary of the Department of Corrections. Cathy Jess will take over for Jon Litscher and become the first woman to head Corrections.

There was no word on why Litscher is leaving but DOC has been under intense scrutiny over allegations of inmate abuse at Lincoln Hills youth prison. Jess’ first day on the job is June 11. She’s served as deputy secretary since February 2016.