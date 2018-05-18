Walker promotes child tax credit in Wausau

Governor Scott Walker was in Wausau on Thursday, promoting the child tax rebate site which went live on Tuesday. “As of the updates I get every hour, so just before I came in in the last hour we were just shy of 200,000 rebates that have already been claimed just since we first opened up things on Tuesday,” Walker said at Mills Fleet Farm.

Families who have children under 18-years-old living at home have until July 2nd to go to childtaxrebate.WI.gov and sign up for the rebate. The $100 rebate will either be mailed out as a check or directly deposited into their bank account.

There has been some pushback about the tax rebate and people wondering if that money could’ve been used for road funding. Walker said if anything people are going to upset when they see so many crews out working this summer.

“Because we put some of the biggest increases in local road aid in nearly 20 years to fix county and municipal roads, bridges, and fill pot holes along the way.”

The governor was also promoting a back to school state sales tax holiday happening later this summer. The holiday will be running the first week of August from the 1st through the 5th. The governor was also touting Wisconsin’s lowest ever unemployment rate of 2.8%.

WSAU