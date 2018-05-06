Walleyes and panfish ready in southern Wisconsin for opener

Anglers looking to land some big fish in central and southern Wisconsin have plenty of options this weekend.

Delafield based fishing guide Mike Smith says anglers in central and southern Wisconsin should be ready for some excellent panfishing this weekend. “Crappies spawn with temperatures in the low 60’s so they’re getting ready to make their move. Bluegills are coming in just for the warmer water. Bass are coming in because the bluegills are there.”

Walleyes are also post spawn in southern Wisconsin and are hanging around the shallows, says Smith. “Live bait presentation is going to be the way you want to go. Minnows and leeches are going to be the key for walleye fishing.”

DNR biologists say several strong seasons of walleye stocking has resulted in large sized walleyes for this year. Make sure to check the bag limit restrictions on the lake you’re on before you head out.

Anglers looking to fish on the Wisconsin River should be careful of high flows and high waters. Wardens remind you to be safe on the water and always wear your flotation devices

You can find out more about the opening of fishing season online at the Wisconsin DNR’s fishing regulations page. .