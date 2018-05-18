Whitewater, Oshkosh post NCAA Regional opening game wins

Top-ranked Whitewater rolled to a 12-1 win over Monmouth (Ill.) at the NCAA Central Regional at GCS Ballpark in Sauget, Illinois on Thursday.

Leading 2-1 through the first 5 1/2 innings, the Warhawks (32-6) scored five runs in the sixth to pull away.

With Thursday’s win, the Warhawks remain in the winners bracket and faces Texas-Tyler on Friday night at 7:45 p.m.

Oshkosh wins

The Oshkosh Titans pulled out a thrilling 4-3 win over Bethel University (Minn.) to open the NCAA Division III Championship on Thursday in Duluth, Minnesota.

Zach Radde singled up the middle to score Sean Cummins with one out in the bottom of the 12th inning to give the Titans the win.

The 7th-ranked Titans (32-8) advance to play North Central College (Illinois) in a winners bracket matchup at 7 p.m. Friday night.