Wisconsin Congress members react to Iran deal withdrawal

There are differing views from Wisconsin members of Congress, on the president’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal. Third District Democrat Ron Kind called President Donald Trump’s decision “reckless and dangerous,” but Republican House members are less concerned.

The decision “could ignite a nuclear arms race in the Middle East, something that we were trying to avoid under this agreement,” said Kind.

But, in an interview of WTAQ before the announcement, 8th District Republican Mike Gallagher said he had no problem with breaking the deal. “I understand the the media is going to try to spin this as beyond the pale and damaging our interest, but I think the deal damages our interest.”

“Quite frankly, given what we know now, compared to two years ago, it’s even more obvious it was a bad deal,” said 6th District Republican Glenn Grothman, adding that proponents of the deal “had been proven to be hopelessly naive in their expectations.”

“It’s a mistake to walk away from this international agreement with no alternative plan to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon or hold them to account for destabilizing the region,” said U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, in a statement released by her office. “Our U.S. military leaders have said this international agreement is working in our national security interests and breaking it will not make us safer.”

President Trump said Tuesday that he would reimpose U.S. economic sanctions on Iran to undermine a deal he said “should never have been made.”

Representative Mark Pocan, the 2nd District Democrat, tweeted that by withdrawing from the Iran Deal weakens the American position abroad and cripples the U.S. ability to reach diplomatic solutions for future conflicts.